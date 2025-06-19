Diljit Dosanjh’s unmissable movies to stream on OTT before Detective Sherdil releases

Detective Sherdil is a comedy thriller that is all set to land on ZEE5 on June 20. It will also be available for streaming on OTTplay Premium. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, the story follows a murder case of a millionaire. It all starts with the murder of Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani), a wealthy Indian-origin telecom tycoon, in Budapest. Diljit, as Detective Sherdil, and Diana Penty, as his sharp-witted co-investigator Natasha, are tasked with solving the case. Diljit Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil

5 Diljit Dosanjh movies to watch before Detective Sherdil

Jatt & Juliet

Jatt & Juliet is a Punjabi romantic comedy about Fateh Singh and Pooja. They meet in Canada and despite an initial clash, they eventually fall in love, leading to a series of hilarious situations as they try to impress each other. This film highlights their growing relationship while they deal with challenges and misunderstandings. Directed by Anurag Singh, the cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, and others.

Jatt & Juliet 3

Jatt & Juliet 3 follows the love story of Fateh (Diljit Dosanjh) and Pooja (Neeru Bajwa), now police officers. Their personal and professional lives intertwine as they develop a relationship between police work and the case of a woman accused of fraud. The film explores themes of love, honesty, and the humorous situations that arise from their conflicting personalities and differing perspectives on money. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film also stars Jasmin Bajwa in a key role.

Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, is about a ghostbuster named Jaggi (played by Diljit Dosanjh) who is hired to deal with a ghost named Pinky (played by Neeru Bajwa) haunting a castle in London. The story revolves around a love triangle between Jaggi, Pinky, and a salsa instructor named Jasmine (played by Mandy Takhar). The film is a mix of comedy, romance, and supernatural elements.

Ambarsariya is a Punjabi comedy-thriller film, directed by Mandeep Kumar and starring Diljit Dosanjh. The story revolves around a secret agent, Jatt Ambarsariya, who works undercover as an insurance agent and simultaneously works with three women and leads a mission to save the Home Minister from the hands of the drug mafia. The cast also includes Monica Gill, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Lauren Gottlieb, and others.

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya is a romantic comedy that revolves around two college friends, Yuvraj (Gippy Grewal) and Gurnoor (Diljit Dosanjh). They both fall for the same girl, Noor (Neeru Bajwa) and compete for her affection, leading to hilarious situations and misunderstandings.