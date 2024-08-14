Ex-ADOR employee 'furious' at CEO Min Hee Jin's ‘deception’ over harassment case controversy: ‘I endured everything…’

A former ADOR employee who claimed to be a victim of sexual harassment at the company expressed her concern over the situation. The employee, mentioned as Ms B in a statement released by CEO Min Hee Jin on her social media account spoke to Xports News in a phone interview on August 13. A former employee at ADOR exposed Min Hee Jin for distorting statements about sexual harassment incident.(@min.hee.jin/Instagram)

Former employee exposes Min Hee Jin

In a phone interview, which came right before JTBC’s Newsroom broadcast, the former employee revealed that the CEO posted distorted statements. She decided to put her word with the media after the explanation Hee Jin posted on social media on July 31.

She said, “I am furious at CEO Min's deception," as reported by AllKpop. The former employee expressed her disappointment in the ADOR CEO as the latter presented the distorted truth and shared their KakaoTalk conversations to the public without her consent in an attempt to clarify the situation. She stated that all the crucial details she revealed at the time of reporting were not disclosed properly.

She said, “I endured everything no matter what the situation was, but instead of apologizing, CEO Min distorted the KakaoTalk messages and made them public without my consent. The industry is small, so everyone around me knows that the KakaoTalk messages CEO Min posted are about me."

She further added, “ I've received many concerned messages. Some people have misunderstood me, so it has been a very difficult situation.

She also recalled that she did not witness the posts made by Min Hee Jin in real time as she did not follow the CEO and only came to know about it when people around her began asking her if the screenshots were true.

Ms B claims Min Hee Jin did not side with her

Previously, Min Hee Jin faced controversy over her handling of a sexual harassment incident at ADOR. Allegations suggested she favoured Executive A and neglected Ms B, the victim. Min described these claims as "distorted" and asserted that her efforts resolved the issue through mediation. However, Ms. B criticized Min's actions, stating, “The only time CEO Min acted as a mediator was after I resigned and sent her a KakaoTalk message. A more appropriate term would be 'attempted mediation.'”

Ms. B also referenced a leaked KakaoTalk conversation where Min and Executive A used derogatory terms about her, confirming, "Those insults were directed at me." She claimed Min "thoroughly supported Executive A" and influenced the internal investigation to undermine her report.

HYBE’s investigation found Executive A's behaviour inappropriate but concluded that the harassment was not severe enough for disciplinary action, recommending a "stern warning" for Executive A, which Min refused to issue. Ms. B noted, “Min refused and said she wouldn't even warn Executive A.”

Ms. B declined a new position offered by Executive A, citing discomfort. She also disputed Min’s claim of facilitating reconciliation, saying, "It’s disheartening and devastating that Min distorted these aspects in her explanation."

After resigning, Ms. B found that her report was unfairly handled and felt shocked to discover Min’s negative comments about her. She expressed a desire for an apology, stating, "I only thought I would receive an apology from both Min and Executive A."