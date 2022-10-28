Gandhada Gudi Twitter reactions: Celebs call it 'gift to next generation', fans break into tears in theatre. Watch

Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama highlighting Karnataka's natural abundance and featuring late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, was released on Friday. Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the movie and talked about feeling overwhelmed on watching Puneeth on the big screen one last time.

Directed by Amoghavarsha, the project's teaser had been unveiled last year in December. The docudrama, presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper, features Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha exploring the wildlife, nature and its majestic beauty. It hit theatres on October 28, a day before Puneeth's first death anniversary.

Several fans and celebrities tweeted about the movie. KGF director Prashant Neel wrote, “Thank you @Ashwini_PRK madam, #Amoghavarsha and the entire team of #Gandhadagudi for this marvellous and memorable experience. Nobody could have shown Namma Karnataka better than its own son #Appu sir. Thank you #DrPuneethRajkumar sir for bringing this to us. @PRK_Productions." Actor Ganesh wrote, “#GandhadaGudi is an experience… #AppuLivesOn APPU sir.”

Filmmaker Krishna wrote, “#GandhadaGudi Outofthebox thinking Hatsoff @PuneethRajkumar sir a film you shouldn’t miss.breathtaking visuals, Appu sir Simplicity Wildlife &Human conflict conservation Awareness, Rural Children education. It’s gift to next generation @Ashwini_PRK Thanks mam #Amoghavarsha.”

Filmmaker Karthik Gowda wrote, “Hero. The Reel Hero. The Real Hero. Appu Sir! #Gandhadagudi is to be watched like a ritual. #Amogh great job man. @Ashwini_PRK @PRK_Productions.” Actor-director Rakshit Shetty wrote, “An incredible journey of discovery with the legend, Appu sir himself! Gandhadagudi is a dream, an ode, a prayer. A heartfelt applause to the entire team for delivering this gem to us in such a spectacular way.”

Director Anup Bhandari wrote, “For those who’ve known him personally, it’s like resuming our last conversation. For those who’ve admired the superstar, it’s a peek into who he really was. An experience beyond reviews & ratings. #Appusir lives on!Kudos #Amoghavarsha & team @Ashwini_PRK.”

Visuals from theatres show fans crying and getting emotional at Thursday's screening. Watch it here:

Puneeth Rajkumar died last year on October 29, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON