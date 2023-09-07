‘God is great’: Travis Barker ‘grateful’ his unborn child is fine after Kourtney Kardashian's ‘fetal surgery’

Travis Barker said he is “grateful” his unborn child is fine after hissuman pregnant wifeKourtney Kardashian had to undergo an “urgent fetal surgery.” The news came days after the couple was seen leaving a Los Angeles-area medical centre, sparking concerns among fans. Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis Travis Barker said he is “grateful” his unborn child is fine after his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian had to undergo an “urgent fetal surgery" (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis wrote on X.

Kourtney and Travis were spottedleaving a hospital on Saturday, September 2, shortly after Travis and his band postponed a tour due to an “urgent family matter.” It was later revealed that Kourtney only had a “brief” hospital stay and is now “back home now with her kids.” "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” a source told the news outlet PEOPLE at the time.

‘I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side’

Kourtney opened up about her surgeryon Instagram, writing, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she added.