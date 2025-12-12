Godday Godday Chaa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ammy Virk and Tania Punjabi's comedy-drama

Punjabi comedy film Godday Godday Chaa 2 is all set for its digital debut. The film will become available to stream on ZEE5 later this month. Godday Godday Chaa 2 stars Ammy Virk in the lead.(YouTube/@Zee5)

The movie starred Ammy Virk and Tania in the lead, along with other actors such as Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nikeet Dhillon, Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal, Mintu Kapa, and Amrit Amby.

Godday Godday Chaa 2 is produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Jagdeep Sidhu is the creative mind behind the writing of the film.

The movie is set in a village in Punjab and focuses on the revolt of a group of women against age-old customs dominated by men. This leads to several humorous situations.

Godday Godday Chaa 2: Release date

The film will be out on OTT starting December 19, 2025. Viewers can tune into Zee5 to catch the Ammy Virk starrer.

Godday Godday Chaa 2 box office collection

On IMDB, the Punjabi movie enjoys a rating of 9.3/10. The movie, which focuses on a lively battle of the sexes as men and women try to outdo each other, grossed $101,731, or ₹9.1 lakh, worldwide.

Ammy Virk on Godday Godday Chaa 2

Speaking about the movie in October with The Times of India, lead star Ammy Virk praised the film’s story and expressed his satisfaction at being part of it.

“Being part of this film has been an incredible experience. The storyline allows for so many comic twists while still delivering a meaningful message,” the actor observed. “Seeing the characters adapt, stumble and grow in this new setup was both fun and challenging as an actor. The energy on set was infectious and I can't wait for audiences to enjoy this rollercoaster of laughter and emotion.”

The movie is a sequel to Godday Godday Chaa, which was released in 2023. The first part starred Amrit Amby, Tania, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. Godday Godday Chaa was set against the backdrop of the custom wherein women in a family are not allowed to accompany men in baraats and attend the wedding. Rani, played by Bajwa, decides to fight against this tradition.