Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT release: Date, cast and other key details about the murder mystery

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, which features Anika Radhakrishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Aishwarya Rajesh, came out in theaters in November. The Tamil crime drama is now gearing up for its OTT release. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga stars Anika Radhakrishnan, Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh among others. (YouTube)

As per FilmiBeat, the intense murder mystery is expected to be made available in Tamil with subtitles. The story of the film revolves around a chilling murder within a luxury apartment complex that goes on to unravel several secrets, betrayals, as well as hidden motives.

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga also features Praveen Raja, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and N.P.K.S. Logu among others.

OTT release

Directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan, the film premieres on SunNXT on December 12, as per OTT Play.

The platform had earlier bagged the post-theatrical rights for the film.

Plot

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga starts with the midnight murder of writer Jeba in an apartment, and the investigation into the matter is handed over to Inspector Magudapathi (played by Arjun Sarja), known for his unorthodox methods.

With each resident in the building being looked upon as a potential suspect, the story uncovers complex human emotions.

Key details about Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Cast: Anika Radhakrishnan, Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh, Praveen Raja, Abhirami Venkatachalam, N.P.K.S. Logu, and others

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Release date: November 21, 2025

OTT release: December 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Kaantha is also making its OTT debut this week. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film had its theatrical release on November 14.

Kaantha OTT release

The retro thriller, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati, is available to stream in multiple languages on Netflix from December 12.

On X, Netflix wrote, “A masterpiece, a mentor and a murder. When pride turns into revenge, yaaru first break aava?”

It was further added that Kaantha is “arriving on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada on 12th Dec.”

Kaantha is a period mystery set in 1950s Madras. Dulquer plays a superstar, named Thiruchengode Kalidasa Mahadevan, aka TKM. Bhagyashri essays a budding actor named Kumari and Rana portrays the character of Inspector Phoenix.

FAQs

Which OTT platform will stream Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga?

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga can be streamed on SunNXT.

Who has directed Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga?

Dinesh Lakshmanan.