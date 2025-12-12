Rajinikanth's 75th birthday: Tamil superstar stays fit by 'avoiding 5 whites' in his daily diet; no sugar and maida to…

Happy birthday Rajinikanth! The Tamil cinema icon, who turns 75 on December 12, 2025, continues to captivate audiences with his energy and on-screen presence. The actor's impressive fitness, even in his seventies, has been attributed to a strict dietary regimen, which reportedly involves the consistent avoidance of sugar and other ‘white food items’. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’ Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer (2023), written and directed by Nelson.

In an August 19 Instagram video, Dr Preethi Mrinalini, consultant laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and Marinas Clinic, Nungambakkam, Chennai, decoded Rajinikanth's 'health secrets' and shared an insight into his diet.

Clean eating, daily workouts and meditation

Dr Mrinalini wrote in her caption, “Rajinikanth stays fit by avoiding 5 whites — salt, sugar, maida, milk and curd. These contribute to inflammation, insulin spikes, acidity and gut issues when overconsumed. His secret? Clean eating, daily workouts and meditation. A true example of healthy ageing!”

The accompanying video showed the doctor reacting to a clip of the veteran actor dancing, asking, “Our superstar Rajinikanth is dancing so beautifully even at the age of 74. What is the reason for that?” The clip then features Rajinikanth himself, speaking at an event, confirming his dietary choices: “I avoid these white food items. Sugar, salt, rice, maida (refined flour), milk, curd, butter, tablets.”

In the video she posted, Dr Mrinalini offered a breakdown of why avoiding these items contributed to the actor's fitness:

1. White processed sugar

Dr Mrinalini said, “It increases belly fat, insulin resistance and cravings. So, the sooner you quit this, the better for you.”

2. White salt

“If you don't take this in a controlled and limited way, you may get bloating, water retention and even high BP (blood pressure),” she added.

3. White rice

Dr Mrinalini said, “If you combine this (white rice) with vegetables and take it in a moderate quantity, it's definitely okay. Otherwise, your weight will increase at a jet speed.”

4. Maida

Dr Mrinalini warned, “Rice has a little fibre, but maida has completely empty calories. So, weight gain is guaranteed.”

5. Dairy products like milk, curd and butter

“They are a very good source of calcium and protein. But, after 40, when your metabolism slows down, consuming more of these can lead to bloating and weight retention,” she concluded.

There you have it: disciplined clean eating, paired with daily workouts and meditation, is key to Rajinikanth's ability to maintain his signature high-energy persona, both on and off-screen.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.