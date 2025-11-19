50 Years of Rajinikanth: The icon who defined dreams, style and cinema for generations

Rajinikanth. Thalaivar. Superstar. A phenomenon who carries every title with the same ease as he carries his unmatched humility. As he completes 50 extraordinary years in cinema, Hindustan Times and OTTplay marked the milestone with Rajinikanth Times, which rewrote our masthead in honour of the legend for the first time ever. Because if there’s one constant in Indian pop culture, it is that Rajinikanth remains the ultimate blend of mass, class and timeless style. To celebrate this journey, we turned to those who grew up watching him, worked with him, or dreamt of doing so — artistes whose admiration for Thalaivar has shaped their own creative lives. Rajinikanth

He taught me as much as my parents did: Kanna Ravi

Tamil actor Kanna Ravi, who recently shared the screen with Rajinikanth in Coolie, remembers becoming a fan long before he ever stepped on a film set. “The style, the swag, the magnetic power… Thalaivar impressed me in every way. I mimicked his mannerisms and dialogues even before I knew what acting was. His big-screen aura was something else,” he says. As he grew older, he realised that it wasn’t just the stardom but also the positivity in Rajinikanth’s films that shaped him. “His songs and films radiate positivity. They motivated me. The joy he carries, the patience he has — I learned so much from him. He taught me as much as my parents did,” Ravi says, adding that the energy he brings to every speech continue to influence him deeply.

Authenticity is his real power: Anasuya Bharadwaj

For Telugu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj, greatness is something she senses the moment Rajinikanth walks into a public gathering. She says that with everything he has achieved, his presence alone reminds her of what true greatness looks like. “With no makeup and nothing to hide, he shows up as himself — grounded, real and effortlessly powerful. It reminds us that authenticity is the highest form of strength. His 50-year journey is a testament to humility and hard work. It inspires me every single day,” she says, adding that his 50-year-journey is a testament to humility, hard work and consistency, and one that inspires her every single day.

If I miss the title card, I watch the film again: Venkitesh VP

Malayalam actor Venkitesh VP, meanwhile, comes from a home of devoted Rajinikanth fans. “My father took me to every FDFS. My ringtone has always been his songs. I still don’t miss Rajinikanth FDFS, especially the title cards — if I miss it, I watch the film again. The thrill is impossible to describe,” he says. He recalls travelling to Thiruvananthapuram to watch the shoot of Vettaiyan, only to be pushed back by the police like the rest of the crowd. But the dream didn’t end there — he eventually met Rajinikanth on the sets of Coolie in Chennai, and fittingly, on February 14. He says he had much to tell his idol but was too starstruck to speak, adding that Rajinikanth shaped his passion for cinema and motivated him to pursue acting.

Rajini sir is a celebration: Rahul Ravindran

For actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, who recently helmed Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend, Rajinikanth isn’t just a star — he’s a feeling tied to childhood itself. “Rajni for me represents my childhood, discovering his films, discovering how a movie in a theatre can become a festival. That is one of my core memories growing up,” he says. Over time, his admiration deepened into something more layered. He says he wasn’t just a fan of Rajinikanth the superstar but increasingly in awe of Rajinikanth the actor, someone he calls one of the most honest performers, always fully present in the moment, with a distinctive way of expressing emotion. Rahul believes Rajinikanth is an exceptional actor who can create something magical on the silver screen. “I’m grateful I live in an era where I could watch his films in theatres and experience that incomparable joy,” Rahul says.

He was my childhood hero: Cibi Chakravarthy

Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthy of Don fame carries the nostalgia of a childhood shaped by Rajinikanth’s movies. “I’ve been a fan since childhood. I remember watching Muthu and mimicking his towel flip. His style and gimmicks are very child-friendly.” Beyond the charm, he believes Rajinikanth’s films instill confidence, with stories that often revolve around men who face the toughest challenges and win through hard work. For Cibi, that became a template for life, strengthened further by the positivity Rajinikanth exudes off-screen.

Sometimes style is substance: Krishand

Malayalam director Krishand, who helmed The Chronicles of 4.5 Gang and Purusha Pretham, traces his admiration back to a morning in a Thiruvananthapuram theatre watching Baba. He recalls going early and witnessing audience reactions unlike anything he had ever seen in Malayalam cinema. The film worked for him, but it was the frenzy that surrounded Rajinikanth that left an imprint. “A legend like him made us think big — sometimes style itself becomes substance,” he says.

I watched his rise with happiness: Jagadish

Veteran Malayalam actor Jagadish, known for his recent serious roles in films like Marco, speaks from the perspective of someone who watched Rajinikanth rise in real time. He says he has seen many of his films from the early days. “I’ve always looked at his phenomenal rise with happiness — the fan following, the acting potential, everything,” the actor says, adding that he has been admiring everything from his acting potential to his extraordinary fan following.

(With inputs from Avad Mohammad, Gayathri Krishnan and Divya P)