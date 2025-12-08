Sonam Bajwa’s molten-gold gown steals the spotlight as her elevator moment wows fans

Sonam Bajwa did not need a red carpet this time as the lift in her hotel turned into a full fashion set. Her latest Instagram reel shows her glowing head-to-toe in a molten-gold, body-skimming gown. The dress sits snug along her frame, covered in delicate beadwork that catches every sliver of light. The neckline, clean and sculpted, lets the detailing do the heavy lifting while keeping the overall silhouette sharp, not heavy. Sonam Bajwa glows in gold gown(Instagram/Sonam Bajwa)

Sonam Bajwa stuns in gold

Her makeup stayed soft, the kind that reads effortless even though every line is clearly intentional. Sonam kept her base dewy, cheekbones lifted with a warm hint of blush, and her eyes slightly defined - enough to add drama without dragging focus away from the gown. Her lips sat in that perfect nude-rose zone. And the hair? Straight, smooth, parted naturally, moving with her in the reel like she is walking through her own film frame.

Part of the magic is balance. The gown is heavy on texture but light in shape, the jewellery minimal, the palette monochrome but not flat. Even the amber-gem necklace she wears sits just right - enough colour to break the gold, not enough to fight it.

Sonam Bajwa's earlier shimmery look

Fans know this is not Sonam’s first dip into high-shine glamour. She has pulled off shimmer before - sometimes in full gowns, sometimes in more relaxed pieces. One of the recent looks where she was spotted with her girlfriend Mouni Roy and Disha Oatani, which did the rounds, featured her in a gold-toned, sequinned V-neck top paired casually with denim.

What is next for Sonam Bajwa

Off Instagram, her career is in its own golden phase. Sonam is riding high on the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, her recent release with Harshvardhan Rane. And she is not slowing down. She is set to appear in Border 2, sharing the screen with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film arrives in January 2026, and if her current streak is anything to go by, she’s walking into the new year with style and momentum.