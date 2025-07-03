Good Wife actor Priya Mani reveals the role that she’s typecast for

Actor Priya Mani, who will next be seen in the Tamil web series Good Wife, is a household name across languages. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and is a prominent face in the OTT space too. In a conversation with OTTplay, the actor reveals that she tends to get typecast and that the work on OTT is often like a breath of fresh air. Priya Mani headlines the new Tamil show, Good Wife

Priya Mani: I might get an honorary CBI membership

In the Good Wife, Priya’s upcoming web series that is set to premiere on JioHotstar, she plays a lawyer. The six episode series releases on July 4. However, long before the Good Wife, Priya has had a long association with law-enforcement, at least onscreen.

“In films, I do get typecast for a particular role. I keep getting offers to play a cop or CBI officer. I have done so many such roles that I might as well get an honorary CBI membership (laughs). I am not saying it is wrong, and I am grateful that I am considered for these roles, but as an actor I want to do something different. So, when there are roles with pretty much the same approach, I don’t do it, because people have seen me doing it already,” she says.

In the Good Wife, Priya is a former lawyer turned homemaker, who returns to her black robe, when her husband gets caught in a scandal. The series is directed by actor Revathy and is an adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife.

Meanwhile, Priya Mani is also part of two much-anticipated projects; Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set to release in January 2026 and the third season of Prime Video’s The Family Man, which will be out later this year.