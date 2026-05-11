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Gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case? 5 true crime abduction shows and films you can binge-watch

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at five chilling real-life abduction cases that have featured in popular shows and films.

May 11, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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The abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, has gripped Americans like few other recent cases have. Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house, and despite months of efforts by authorities, no suspect has been identified. Nancy remains missing.

(L-R) Visuals from 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' and 'Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey'(Netflix, Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

As with other crime cases, several theories have emerged about what may have happened to Nancy. While some believe this was the work of a lone abductor, others have theorized that there exists a “boss” – someone who orchestrated the crime from behind the scenes.

Even President Donald Trump has reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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