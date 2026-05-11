Gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case? 5 true crime abduction shows and films you can binge-watch

The abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, has gripped Americans like few other recent cases have. Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house, and despite months of efforts by authorities, no suspect has been identified. Nancy remains missing.

(L-R) Visuals from 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' and 'Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey'(Netflix, Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

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As with other crime cases, several theories have emerged about what may have happened to Nancy. While some believe this was the work of a lone abductor, others have theorized that there exists a “boss” – someone who orchestrated the crime from behind the scenes.

Even President Donald Trump has reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah previously said that she believes that her mom may be dead. She said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” but also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah previously said that she believes that her mom may be dead. She said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” but also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} True crime stories have long made popular shows, frequently dominating streaming charts by satisfying human curiosity about dark motivations, providing the thrill of a real-life mystery, and offering insights into the justice system. Amid the search for Nancy, let us take a look at five real-life abduction cases that have featured in popular shows and films. Five true crime abduction shows to watch if you are gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} True crime stories have long made popular shows, frequently dominating streaming charts by satisfying human curiosity about dark motivations, providing the thrill of a real-life mystery, and offering insights into the justice system. Amid the search for Nancy, let us take a look at five real-life abduction cases that have featured in popular shows and films. Five true crime abduction shows to watch if you are gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are five true crime abduction shows and films you can watch: Abducted in Plain Sight (Netflix): The 2017 true-crime documentary ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ takes viewers back to the 1970s, when a family falls prey to a neighbor, who abducts their adolescent daughter. Directed by Skye Borgman, the show revisits the 1974 kidnapping of 12-year-old Jan Broberg, who was taken away by Robert Berchtold, a neighbor the family trusted. The show features interviews of the entire Broberg family, including Jan’s parents, her two sisters, as well as investigators who worked on the case.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (Netflix): The show, which has a run-time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, is a documentary directed by Benedict Sanderson. The story is told in Elizabeth Smart’s own words, and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case which became one of the most widely covered missing-persons cases America has ever seen. Smart, then 14, was abducted by Wanda Barzee and her husband Brian David Mitchell, who was a street preacher, from her Salt Lake City bedroom at knifepoint back in 2002. The duo entered Smart’s home through an open window. Barzee and Mitchell kept Smart captive for nine months. The teen lived with the couple in run-down homes and campsites in Utah and San Diego, and was reportedly raped on a near-daily basis. Smart was rescued after a good Samaritan called police after spotting her walking with the couple in the suburb of Sandy, Utah.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Netflix): This is a two-part documentary by Ryan White, the same director as ‘The Keepers.’ A teenager who gave birth in 1974 learns that the baby girl she gave up for adoption went missing in 1989, and was never seen again, prompting her to set up various Facebook pages in the hope of connecting with people who knew her daughter. According to Netflix, “In this two-part documentary, a tenacious mother unravels the complex mystery surrounding the 1989 disappearance of the daughter she placed for adoption.”

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (Netflix): The film is based on the story of Lisa McVey, 17, a Florida native who was abducted and sexually assaulted by Bobby Joe Long, one of Tampa Bay's most notorious serial killers. McVey managed to outsmart her abductor and persuade him to release her after 26 hours of being held captive. She returned home and connected with a detective to bring Long to justice. Netflix says of the show, “After a horrifying kidnapping and narrow escape, a Florida teen struggles to convince family and authorities of her ordeal. Based on true events.” Canadian actor Katie Douglas portrays McVey in the film.

Chowchilla: The 2023 documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max delves deep into one of the most shocking mass kidnappings of all time. In Chowchilla, California, three masked men hijacked a bus carrying 26 school kids and loaded them into soundproofed vans. They then drove the children to an underground chamber where they were buried alive. While the abductors planned to ransom the kids for $5 million, the victims escaped after being stuck underground for 16 hours. The documentary is primarily available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) and through the Hulu live TV service. It can also be rented or purchased on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five true crime abduction shows and films you can watch: Abducted in Plain Sight (Netflix): The 2017 true-crime documentary ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ takes viewers back to the 1970s, when a family falls prey to a neighbor, who abducts their adolescent daughter. Directed by Skye Borgman, the show revisits the 1974 kidnapping of 12-year-old Jan Broberg, who was taken away by Robert Berchtold, a neighbor the family trusted. The show features interviews of the entire Broberg family, including Jan’s parents, her two sisters, as well as investigators who worked on the case.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (Netflix): The show, which has a run-time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, is a documentary directed by Benedict Sanderson. The story is told in Elizabeth Smart’s own words, and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case which became one of the most widely covered missing-persons cases America has ever seen. Smart, then 14, was abducted by Wanda Barzee and her husband Brian David Mitchell, who was a street preacher, from her Salt Lake City bedroom at knifepoint back in 2002. The duo entered Smart’s home through an open window. Barzee and Mitchell kept Smart captive for nine months. The teen lived with the couple in run-down homes and campsites in Utah and San Diego, and was reportedly raped on a near-daily basis. Smart was rescued after a good Samaritan called police after spotting her walking with the couple in the suburb of Sandy, Utah.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Netflix): This is a two-part documentary by Ryan White, the same director as ‘The Keepers.’ A teenager who gave birth in 1974 learns that the baby girl she gave up for adoption went missing in 1989, and was never seen again, prompting her to set up various Facebook pages in the hope of connecting with people who knew her daughter. According to Netflix, “In this two-part documentary, a tenacious mother unravels the complex mystery surrounding the 1989 disappearance of the daughter she placed for adoption.”

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (Netflix): The film is based on the story of Lisa McVey, 17, a Florida native who was abducted and sexually assaulted by Bobby Joe Long, one of Tampa Bay's most notorious serial killers. McVey managed to outsmart her abductor and persuade him to release her after 26 hours of being held captive. She returned home and connected with a detective to bring Long to justice. Netflix says of the show, “After a horrifying kidnapping and narrow escape, a Florida teen struggles to convince family and authorities of her ordeal. Based on true events.” Canadian actor Katie Douglas portrays McVey in the film.

Chowchilla: The 2023 documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max delves deep into one of the most shocking mass kidnappings of all time. In Chowchilla, California, three masked men hijacked a bus carrying 26 school kids and loaded them into soundproofed vans. They then drove the children to an underground chamber where they were buried alive. While the abductors planned to ransom the kids for $5 million, the victims escaped after being stuck underground for 16 hours. The documentary is primarily available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) and through the Hulu live TV service. It can also be rented or purchased on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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