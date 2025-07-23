Hindi projects like Mandala Murders that got us all excited: Criminal Justice, Detective Sherdil and more

Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders is scheduled to be released this week. The series, also starring Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others, is about murders happening in Mandala and the deeper mystery that’s hidden away. The series has generated curiosity because a secret society, cult practices and sacrifice are the central themes of the series. But Mandala Murders is not the only series that left us intrigued recently. There have been some more projects, including Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice and Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil, that caught our eye in the recent past, all for a special reason. Mandala Murders and Criminal Justice

Hindi projects centred around the theme of murder that were all the hype recently

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter brought Pankaj Tripathi back in the role of Madhav Mishra and is still lauded as one of his best performances. The season is the most loved and is competing with Kay Kay Menon's recently released Special Ops 2. This series begins with the theme of murder, and the ending has especially gotten many hooked.

Chhal Kapat

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Chhal Kapat, which saw her in the role of a cop for the first-time ever, caught people's attention. This, too, is a story that began with murder. There are nine suspects, and the case is all about deception.

Detective Sherdil

Diljit Dosanjh's film Detective Sherdil also begins with a murder. However, since it is about a rich man, things are not as simple as they appear. This film was all the rage for Diljit’s turn as a unique detective. It also came out ahead of his movie Sardar Ji 3's release.

36 Days

Neha Sharma's 36 Days made quite the buzz some time back. It was about a single and sensuous woman catching the eye of every man in the neighbourhood. Suddenly, there is a murder and she is the prime suspect. But did she actually commit the murder?

Honeymoon Photographer

A couple hires a honeymoon photographer and then, the husband ends up dead. As the mystery unfolds, there's one big clue that comes to the forth - that the honeymoon photographer he hired was actually his ex-lover. The matter gets complicated, and just like that, the honeymoon photographer becomes the prime suspect in the murder case.

