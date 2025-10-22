Homebound, Songs of Forgotten Trees, and a Kiran Rao masterclass: Full lineup of Dharamshala International Film Festival

The entire lineup of the 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) has been announced. The festival will take place from 30 October to 2 November 2025 at the Tibetan Children’s Village in Upper Dharamshala. Like each year, DIFF is set to bring a selection of pathbreaking cinema to the Himalayan foothills, masterclasses with renowned filmmakers, and thought-provoking discussions that shape the future of cinema in the region. Let us take a look at the lineup this year. The Dharamshala International Film Festival will be held in the Tibetan Children’s Village in Upper Dharamshala.

Homebound is the opening night film

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is the Opening Night Film of this edition of the festival. Adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, the film follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, mounting pressures and struggles begin to strain their friendship. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.

“We never set out to become one of the most prominent independent festivals in the country. We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains,” say Festival Directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. “DIFF has grown organically over 14 years – not through flash or hype, but through the passion of filmmakers, the trust of our audiences, and the community that returns year after year. That’s what makes it so meaningful.”

The official poster of the Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025.

Kiran Rao masterclass

A highlight this year is a masterclass with filmmaker Kiran Rao, who will reflect on her cinematic journey, the changing landscape of independent film, and what it means to tell bold, meaningful stories today.

Meanwhile, DIFF continues its collaboration with Sydney Film Festival, welcoming two acclaimed Australian films and their filmmakers to this year’s lineup:

Lesbian Space Princess by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese, a vibrant queer sci-fi odyssey, and

The Wolves Always Come at Night by Gabrielle Brady, a poetic hybrid documentary on displacement and survival in Mongolia. The film is Australia’s 2025 Oscar entry.

Films that will play at the fest

Check out the other films which will be playing at the festival, curated under the leadership of Bina Paul, DIFF’s Programming Director.

I, The Song – Dechen Roder (Bhutan, Norway)

A schoolteacher accused of appearing in a non-consensual video embarks on a journey to prove her innocence by finding her lookalike in southern Bhutan. The film is Bhutan’s 2025 entry to the Oscars.

Sabar Bonda – Rohan Parashuram Kanawade (India, Canada, UK)

A romantic drama about Anand, who returns to his hometown after a family death and rekindles a connection with his childhood friend Balya. Rohan Kanawade’s feature directorial debut explores love, loss and belonging, and premiered at Sundance 2025, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic.

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Ireland, UK)

A wild, irreverent biopic about the rise of the Irish-language rap trio Kneecap, blending political satire, music and youthful rebellion in Belfast’s charged landscape.

Orwell 2+2=5 – Raoul Peck (United States, France)

A bold documentary that reinterprets Orwell’s 1984 for the age of misinformation, from the Oscar-nominated director of I Am Not Your Negro.

Romeria – Carla Simón (Spain, Germany)

Set against the backdrop of a rural pilgrimage, Romeria is a lyrical and intimate portrait of generational change and the quiet resilience of women in small-town Spain.

Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki & Mohammadreza Eyni (Qatar, Chile, Iran, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, United States)

Sara Shahverdi, the first elected councilwoman of her Iranian village, challenges patriarchal norms by empowering teenage girls through motorcycle training and opposing child marriage, but faces backlash that threatens her identity.

Alaav – Prabhash Chandra (India)

Alaav is an intimate yet unsentimental portrayal of 63-year-old Bhaveen, a devoted son and sole caregiver to his 95-year-old mother in Delhi, capturing both the tenderness and emotional complexity of caregiving.

100 Sunset – Kunsang Kyirong (Canada)

A poignant drama about two young Tibetan-Canadian women in Toronto navigating friendship and cultural expectations.

The Love That Remains – Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

A stark yet tender exploration of love and memory set against Iceland’s haunting winter landscapes, this feature is making waves on the international festival circuit after its premiere at Cannes 2025.

Songs of Forgotten Trees – Anuparna Roy (India)

Closing our festival and recently honoured with the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, this poignant Mumbai-set film follows a migrant actress and part-time sex worker who sublets her apartment to a newly arrived call-centre worker, as a quiet, fragile bond forms between them amid the isolation and hustle of urban life. This will serve as the closing night film.

Andrey Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer – Andrey A. Tarkovsky (Russia, Italy, Sweden)

A deeply personal documentary about the great filmmaker, crafted and presented in person by Tarkovsky’s son, offering rare archival footage and meditations on cinema, faith, and artistic legacy.