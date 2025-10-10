Karan Johar clarifies statement on not making another movie like Homebound again: ‘Will always be proud’

Karan Johar has broken his silence on the social media chatter about his recent comments in an interview about Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. Karan had said in the podcast Game Changers that he is also looking at profitability with every project he takes on, and is unsure whether another Homebound can be made. Karan Johar is one of the producers of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound which was named India's official entry to 2026 Oscars.

Karan Johar's statement

After his comments faced criticism from a section of social media users, Karan issued a statement on his Instagram Stories on Friday evening to provide clarification. He said, “I humbly request my friends and members in the media to not misconstrue or misquote my comments on our film Homebound… it was an academic chat on the business of our movies… I am and will always be exceptionally proud of Homebound… it will always shine in our repertoire of films as one of our finest and most sensitively performed and directed films...”

Karan via Instagram Stories.

He added, “We are actively working towards making our film get a large audience and presence on a global stage and are thrilled with the day on day increase in domestic footfalls as well.”

Whar Karan had said about Homebound

It all began when, during the previous interview, Karan said, "Maine abhi ek film banayi he Homebound, which is very critically acclaimed and we are hoping it finds its limited audience lekin aisi decisions shayad mein future loonga ya nahi loonga ye main aaj nahi keh sakta… bohot dukh hoga lekin I chose this deal for a reason. Profitability dikhana bohot zaruri hai (Now we will take only take those decisions which are profitable because that is important. I made Homebound now but I am not sure if I can take that decision again in the future. Of course it will pain me but we need to show profitability).”

Many users pointed out that Dharma's other release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (released on October 2), was given more screens than Homebound (released on September 26).

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film received widespread acclaim upon release and is currently in its third week in theatres.