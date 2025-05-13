Internet puzzled at Ranveer Allahbadia discussing India-Pak conflict on Piers Morgan's show: ‘What are his credentials?’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was invited by British journalist Piers Morgan at a robust debate along with Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Hina Rabbani Khar and Shehzad Ghias Shaikh from The Pakistan Experience, to discuss ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the internet could not fathom Ranveer's presence at the show questioning his credentials to talk about geo politics. Ranveer Allahbadia talks about India-Pak conflict on Piers Morgan show.

Ranveer showed images of Osama Bin Laden and Hafiz Abdul Rauf

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beer Biceps, addressed the India-Pakistan conflict on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he showed images of Osama bin Laden and Hafiz Abdul Rauf to highlight differing narratives and emphasise India's non-aggressive stance in the region.

Calling India's attacks as “precision-oriented, moderated, and a retaliation”, Beer Biceps said India has never been “an aggressor in any of these situations." "We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers and leaders to the world – which is why our economy is eleven times the economy of Pakistan," he added.

He then questioned Piers Morgan back and asked what he felt about the situation. “India has a list of people just like this man,” he said, again picking up Laden’s photo.

Piers also questioned Ranveer about a now-deleted social media post of his in which Ranveer referred to Pakistanis as "brothers and sisters" following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Replying to the allegations, Ranveer said, “I deleted it because Pakistan had just broken the ceasefire and gave us another reason to not trust the entire state once again. Even if you try to have a conversation with Pakistan, it responds with ‘where’s the proof of the Pahalgam attack?’”

Internet reacts

While some fans appreciated Ranveer's immaculate presentation, others were quick to question his qualification to be speaking about India-Pakistan politics on social media. One user commented, “Who invited him to that show? What are his credentials for speaking on geopolitical issues? How much was paid for that seat on the table?”. Another user said, “Beer biceps for a discussion like this is just diabolical.”

One user wrote, “When a YouTuber is enough to take on Ex Foreign Minister and a career politician. lol.” Another user commented, “Out of all in India you had beer biceps to rep India….fml”. Another user pointed out, “Bringing in BeerBiceps as some kind of a representative for India was a new low for Piers Morgan which is saying something. He has no qualification to be speaking about geopolitics and there is no good reason for having him on."

Ranveer Allahbadia's IGL controversy

In February, Ranveer found himself entangled in a controversy after appearing in an episode of comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" The remark received intense backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. He also submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show.