Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25, posted about his next movie last week

Sachin Chandwade, a young Marathi actor who starred in the second season of Jamtara, has died. He was 25. The incident occurred in Undirkhede, Parola taluka, Jalgaon district, according to a report by Maharashtra Times. Apart from being an actor, Sachin was also working as a software engineer in Pune IT Park. Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at the age of 25.

Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide

Sachin has appeared in shows like Jamtara 2 and was set to appear in Asuravan. This incident occurred on the 23rd at approximately 1:30 PM. Sachin tried to end his life on the top floor of his house.

As soon as the family found his body, they immediately rushed to admit him to a private hospital for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Dhule for further treatment. Sachin died during treatment at around 1:30 pm on the 24th.

His upcoming project

Sachin had a passion for acting since childhood. He pursued this passion and worked in the film industry in Mumbai and Pune. He played a supporting role in Jamtara 2, which was released on Netflix on September 23, 2022. His upcoming film was Asuravan.

His last Instagram post, shared just five days ago, revealed his character on the project. He plays Soma in the film, directed by Sachin Ramchandra Mango. A release date for the film has not been announced yet.