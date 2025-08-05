Joanna Carson, a model and Johnny Carson’s third wife, has died at 88. Extra cited social media posts from friends saying Joanna’s death was announced privately in July. Her funeral was held last week. Joanna Carson dies: A look at Johnny Carson’s third wife's net worth (The Way We Were Photos/Facebook)

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation announced the model’s death in a Facebook post on July 30. "Remembering ETAF's dear friends and supporters, Joanna Carson and Wallis Annenberg, who embodied our Founder, Elizabeth Taylor's spirit of love and support," the post read.

What was Joanna Carson’s net worth?

According to biographykind.com, Jonanna had an estimated net worth of $20–30 million as of 2025. However, Global Stardom says Joanna’s estimated net worth is between $5 million to $12 million. Her main sources of income, besides what she earned in her modelling career, are believed to be her divorce settlements and investments.

Johnny and Joanna divorced in 1985 after 12 years of marriage, and their divorce was estimated at $20 million ($48 million inflation adjusted), according to HOLA! The pair’s divorce is considered one of the most expensive divorces in history.

Johnny and Joanna married in 1972 after meeting at the 21 Club in New York the year before. Johnny later told People that he was "flirting like a sophomore” during their first meeting. At the time, Joanna was one of New York’s highest-paid models and had been divorced from former World Backgammon Champion Tim Holland since 1966. She was living with her son Tim in a small apartment when the two met.

Johnny and Joanna landed in trouble when The Tonight Show, which Johnny hosted, was moved from New York to California. Joanna, who was a die-hard New Yorker, refused to make the move, but Johnny demanded it, “You’re coming to California with Tim and we’re going to be married," she recalled him saying.

The couple eventually moved to Burbank, California. Joanna, however, did not have a very keen interest in Johnny’s work. “I don’t have that much to say about Johnny’s work,” she previously said. “It’s not my place."

Later, in the biography Carson the Magnificent, Joanna recalled Johnny’s drinking habit. In fact, Johnny himself admitted to his temper in a 1979 interview with 60 Minutes. "And when I did drink — rather than a lot of people who become fun-loving, gregarious, and love everybody — I would go just the opposite," he said. "And it would happen just like that!"