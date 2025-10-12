Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty film crosses 550 crore; beats Saiyaara, Dhoom 3

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Kantara Chapter 1 managed to see a huge upswing in collections over its second weekend. The film registered a massive 66% jump in domestic collections on Saturday, leading to an exceptional second Saturday worldwide, and giving it enough legs to guarantee an all-time blockbuster lifetime run. Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 10: The Rishab Shetty film is breaking records.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹37 crore net in India on Saturday, its 10th day in theatres. This was a 66% jump from Friday and nearly a 75% increase from what the Rishab Shetty film collected on Thursday, the last day of its first week. The jump means that the film has now earned ₹396.65 crore net ( ₹476 crore gross) in India after 10 days. Given that the word of mouth for the film is extremely positive, it is likely to have a very strong second Sunday today, possibly earning over ₹40 crore in India alone.

Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara Chapter 1, had announced on Friday that the period action drama earned ₹509 crore worldwide in its first week. By that metric, the film has reached ₹590 crore worldwide after 10 days. However, trade insiders in India estimate its earnings to be closer to ₹560 crore. Either way, it has managed to enter the top 25 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, edging out Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3 (both ₹558 crore) out of the list.

If the ₹590-crore figure is indeed accurate, then Kantara Chapter 1 has also surpassed the lifetime collections of other blockbusters like Saiyaara ( ₹570 crore), Padmaavat ( ₹585 crore), and Sanju ( ₹589 crore).

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned ₹400 crore worldwide. The prequel, set a thousand years before the events of the first film, has been praised for its storytelling, visuals, and performances. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.