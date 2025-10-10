Kantara Chapter worldwide box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty film earns 475 cr, beats Dunki, Tiger 3 lifetime

Kantara Chapter worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has ended its first week in the theatres on a strong note. The period action drama is going strong at the box office, having broken several collection records in Kannada cinema history in India. Its strong overseas performance has meant that the film is now marching towards the ₹500-crore mark. Kantara A Legend Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty plays a warrior in the film he also directed.

Kantara Chapter box office update

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹335 crore net ( ₹402 crore gross) in India in its first eight days. The film started on a strong note with a ₹62 crore opening, and then showed growth midweek too. It was only after day 6 that the film began to show a marked dip in its earnings, falling over 20% on both the days after that. Still, Kantara Chapter 1 brought in ₹20.50 crore net on its eighth day, a very healthy number.

Overseas, the film has earned over $8 million, including a $5-million run in North America. This has allowed Kantara Chapter 1 to accumulate ₹475 crore gross worldwide in one week. Over the last week, the Kannada film was the highest-grossing movie in the world. Its $53-million haul was higher than the collections of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million) and One Battle After Another (just over $40 million).

Kantara Chapter 1's pan-India success

Kantara Chapter 1 has found success across languages. Both its original Kannada version and the Hindi dub have earned over ₹100 crore net in India. The Telugu version has also fared well with over ₹60 crore in net collections so far, while both the Malayalam and Tamil dubs have also earned over ₹20 crore each.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. A prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit, Kantara, this film is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. It has been praised by critics and audiences alike. A third film - Kantara Chapter 2 - has been announced.