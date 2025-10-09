Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film brings in 330 crore despite dip

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 is having a strong run at the box office since its release on 2 October, despite showing a slight dip on Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹ 334.94 crore in India in eight days of release. Here’s how it's faring. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 8: Rishab Shetty in a still from the period film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

The trade website reports that Kantara Chapter 1 generated an estimated ₹18.69 crore net in India on Thursday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹334.94 crore net. The film earned ₹300 crore in India alone after an opening of ₹61.85 crore on Thursday and a collection of ₹45.4 crore on Friday.

Collections for the film were picked up over its first weekend, bringing in ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday. The film has since brought in good numbers, even during weekends, earning anywhere between ₹25 crore and ₹34 crore.

Environment minister praises Kantara Chapter 1

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, met Rishab recently and posted pictures with him on Instagram. He praised Kantara Chapter 1 for addressing green issues. The minister wrote, “Met National Award-winning actor and director Rishab Shetty in Delhi today. Deeply touched to see Rishab ji’s love for nature and enthusiasm to work for instilling environmental consciousness in masses.” The picture he posted shows both of them greeting each other with folded hands.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. The film delves into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Directed and written by Rishab, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. Rishab, along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, star in it. The film tells the story of a tribal man named Berme who fights against the aristocracy in his village.