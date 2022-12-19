Kantara meme on FIFA World Cup final shows Diego Maradona inspiring Lionel Messi, fans say 'hats off'. See pic

Meme creators were at their creative best on Sunday night during the final match of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France. A Kantara-inspired meme dedicated to Argentine star Lionel Messi took the internet by storm as many people shared it on Twitter. The meme is from a very crucial scene from the climax of Kantara. (Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of Rishab Shetty, Kantara star reacts)

In Kantara, the scene features a battered-up Rishab Shetty lying on the ground as he gets awakened by Panjurli, the deity of the forest people. In the meme, Rishab is replaced by Lionel Messi and Panjurli by the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Sharing the meme, a Twitter user wrote, “Remember I will be accompanied by my compatriots spirit the ferocious Diego Maradona. Even If I forgive you Maradona Won't. (sic)” Another person said, “Messi and Maradona (Kantara Inspired). Hats off to whoever did this edit (sic).”

Messi and Maradona ( Kantara Inspired)

Hats off to whoever done this edit#FIFAWorldCup

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, tells the story of a local demigod (Bhoota) who trades forest land to the people with a king in 1870 in exchange for happiness. Many years later, when the king’s son grows greedy and wants the land back, he dies due to the wrath of Bhoota. The film, directed by Rishab Shetty, grossed over ₹400 crore globally. In Karnataka, it has emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The team of Kantara recently won a plagiarism case over the song Varaha Roopam from the movie. Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, in October, pointed out that the song Varaharoopam from Kantara is a copy of their song, Navarasam. They took to Instagram to level plagiarism against the makers of Kantara and eventually moved to court. Both the plaints filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd (MPPCL) against the film's producer Hombale Films were returned.

The plaint filed in Kozhikode court was returned on the ground that it has to be presented before the Commercial Court. In the case of the second plaintiff, the Palakkad court returned the plaintiff citing a lack of jurisdiction. The court observed that the suit has to be filed before Kozhikode District Court as the registered office of MPPCL was in Kozhikode.

Rishab will soon commence work on his next directorial, Kirik Party 2. The film will star actor Rakshit Shetty.

