KPAC Lalitha dies at 74, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Keerthy Suresh mourn her demise

Legendary Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha, who was recently hospitalized due to ill-health and was later brought to her son’s house in Kochi, breathed her last on Tuesday night. She was 74.

Born on February 25, 1947 in the Alappuzha district, Lalitha made her mark as a theatre artist before foraying into cinema and emerging as one of the finest actors across south cinema, most popularly in Malayalam.

Even before her successful stint with theatre, Lalitha was a passionate dancer and she even dropped out of school in Class 7 after she enrolled in a dance academy.

She had starred in over 550 films and has two National Awards to her credit. Most popular for playing roles of a mother, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Kootukudumbam, a movie adaptation of a play by the same name that she had worked in.

In 1978, she married veteran filmmaker Bharathan. She won her first National Award for her performance in 1991 Malayalam film Amaram, which was helmed by her husband.

In 2000, she won the National Award for best supporting role for the movie Shantham.

She has six state awards to her name. These include her performances in films such as Neelaponman, Aaravam, Amaram, Kadinjool Kalyanam, Godfather and Sandesham.

Stars paid tribute to her on social media.

Mammootty wrote a note in Malayalam, which said, "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death." Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote about the National Film Award winner. He wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known. #KPACLalitha"

Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family." Revathy Asha Kelunni wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."

