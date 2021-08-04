Kuruthi trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam thriller promises to be a bloody tale of revenge, watch

The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer upcoming Malayalam thriller Kuruthi was released on Wednesday ahead of its premiere on Netflix August 11. Going by the visuals of the trailer, the film promises to be a bloody tale of revenge.

The fast-paced trailer takes us through the verdant background of Erattupetta in Kerala into the life of Ibrahim, who leads a lonely life in the mountains trying hard to leave behind bitter memories of the past that haunt him till day.

On a fateful night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. When a powerful enemy burning with vengeance follows them into his house, Ibrahim is forced to confront testing questions about his own beliefs and convictions.

Talking about the film, Prithviraj said: “Kuruthi is one of the most intense and fast paced films I have been a part of.”

“With a captivating story and nonstop thrills which will have the audience hooked, this is one film I am extremely proud of,” he added.

Directed by Manu Warrier, the film also stars Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Murali Gopy.

Murali Gopy said in a statement: “The narrative of Kuruthi resonates well and I believe it is the story that we all need to see. Human relations are often tainted with pride and hatred constantly battling to survive amidst the beliefs that we cling to, and Kuruthi aims to highlight these complex emotions. As an actor, it was a pleasure to have worked with such a brilliant team who have striven to bring to the audience nothing less than perfection.”

Going by the trailer, the entire story unfolds in a single night. The film has been produced by Prithviraj under his home banner Prithviraj Productions.