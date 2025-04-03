L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal film maintains momentum as it enters week 2 with 87 crore

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan maintains momentum but shows signs of slowing down a little as it enters its 2nd week. The film, which started off strong and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, collected ₹87.78 crore net, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan controversy reaches Parliament; Suresh Gopi says team was ‘never pressured’ to make 24 cuts) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal plays the titular character in Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

L2 Empuraan collected ₹84.35 crore net in India in its first week. The trade website reports that it made an estimated ₹3.43 crore net on its second Thursday, taking the total to ₹87.78 crore net in India. The film registered a strong opening of ₹21 crore when it was released on March 27. It collected ₹11.1 crore on its first Friday and ₹13.25 crore and ₹13.65 crore over the weekend. Through the week, the film’s collections kept dipping, and they need to perk up this weekend for it to maintain momentum.

Suresh Gopi on L2 Empuraan in Parliament

After the film was released, the makers made 24 voluntary cuts with the CBFC due to backlash. Fictional scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots came under fire and the makers tweaked other scenes involving a religious structure, violence against women and more, apart from changing the villain’s name. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi addressed claims of these changes being made under political pressure in the parliament on Thursday and said, “It was the decision of the producers, and the lead actor of the film, with the permission of the director of the film.”

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Lucifer, which features Mohanlal as the mysterious Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. Prithviraj plays his right-hand man, Zayed Masood. At the end of the film, Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal is introduced as a young Stephen, setting the story for L3 The Beginning.