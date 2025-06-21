Liked Dhanush in Kuberaa? 5 Indian films in which heroes were convincing as beggars

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s recent performance as a beggar in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa, has earned him much praise. Dhanush’s raw and realistic portrayal as a man asking for alms has won over audience. While it is to be appreciated, it is also noted that there have been previous instances when famous actors have played beggars onscreen. We list you five such films. Stills from Bloody Beggar and Muthu

When stars turned beggars; 5 Indian films that made actors beg

Bloody Beggar (Prime Video)

Bloody Beggar is a 2024 Tamil black comedy starring Kavin in the lead role. Directed by debutant Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film has Kavin as a nameless lazy beggar, who finds joy in begging. What happens when he partakes in a feast organised by a rich family and stumbles upon their dark secrets forms the crux of the story. The film has been produced by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Radha Ravi, Redin Kingsley, Padam Venu Kumar, Prudhvi Raj, Saleema, Priyadharshini Rajkumar, Sunil Sukhada, among others.

Pichaikkaran

Pichaikkaran is a 2016 Tamil film, written and directed by Sasi and stars Tamil actor-composer-producer Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film revolves around a millionaire who has to hit the streets as a beggar for 48 days and not reveal his true identity, a penance he undertook in the hope of saving his sick mother. Satna Titus, Bagavathi Perumal, Vazhakku En Muthuraman, and Dheepa Ramanujam form the supporting cast.

Traffic Signal

Traffic Signal is a 2007 Hindi social drama starring Kunal Khemu, Neetu Chandra, Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others. The film, written and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, explores the lives of people who target motorists traffic signals, a bustling spot in the city to beg for alms. Traffic Signal won two National Film Awards; one for Best Director and other National Film Award for Best Make-up Artist for Anil Moti Ram Palande.

Muthu

In the 1995 Tamil film Muthu, directed by KS Ravikumar, actor Rajinikanth played dual roles as father and son. The film revolves around a wealthy zamindar's close friendship with his chariot driver, an orphan. However, the film also explores the past of these two men, and how the father of one of them who was a zamindar once, now lives a life of a beggar. Featuring Meena, Sarath Babu, Vadivelu, Radha Ravi and others, the film was a commercial blockbuster and had great music to boot.

Otta Nanayam (JioHotstar)

Otta Nanayam is a 2005 Malayalam film directed by Suresh Kannan, featuring Dinu Dennis and Priya Mani in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a poor man who is forced to take to begging so that he can get some money to do an operation on his sick mother. It explores the lives of beggars, the exploitation of the down-trodden and how rackets are organised with those seeking alms.