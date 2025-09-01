Search
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan film passes Monday test with ease, crosses 30 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 10:20 pm IST

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is holding its own at the box office. 

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August to a positive response. Dulquer Salmaan produced the film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles. According to Sacnilk, it collected 6.65 crore net in India in five days. (Also Read: Lokah's 2 post-credits scenes, star cameos in Kalyani Priyadarshan's film explained: Here's how the sequel is set up)

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in the superhero film.
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in the superhero film.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection

According to the trade website, Lokah made an estimated 6.65 crore net on Monday, taking its total domestic collections to 31.05 crore net in India. The slight dip is expected after a stellar weekend, given that it’s a weekday and collections are bound to slow down.

Lokah had an opening of 2.7 crore on Thursday, with the film making 4 crore on Friday. However, collections perked up during the weekend, bringing in 7.6 crore and 10.1 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Lokah made 65 crore worldwide in its first weekend and is expected to cross the 100 crore mark soon.

It remains to be seen how Lokah will sustain through the week as it faces competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam.

About Lokah Chapter 1

Expected to be the first part of a superhero universe, Lokah Chapter 1 tells the story of a mysterious woman called Chandra (Kalyani) who is summoned to Bengaluru from Sweden by Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Her neighbour, Sunny (Naslen), falls for her before he realises that there’s more to her than meets the eye. The duo find themselves entangled in a dangerous situation with Inspector Nachiyappa (Sandy) hot on their heels.

The film explores elements of Indian folklore in a contemporary superhero format. Lokah Chapter 1 ends by setting up the story for a sequel that will explore another superhero. Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha play supporting roles in the film.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
