‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Learn premiere date, cast, how to watch and more

All singles aboard the ship! Get ready to find the couple you will be rooting for this season.

Netflix has announced the release date for the lovely show ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5, where this time singles have signed up for a “less conventional approach to modern dating,” as they marry someone without meeting them first.

As per Netflix, the show is centred around individuals who “want to be loved for who they are.”

Over the source of the show, these newly engaged couples will be moving in together, planning their wedding and finding out if their physical chemistry can match up to an emotional bond.

Watch ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Trailer

Netflix released the much-awaited trailer of the show on September 7, 2023. The trailer has received 91, 052K views on YouTube along with 1.1K likes.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Release Date

The first four episodes of the show will be released by Netflix on September 22, 2023, Friday.

New episodes of TV series are released by the OTT platform at 3 a.m. ET worldwide.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Episode Schedule

Episodes 1-4 will be released by Netflix on September 22, 2023.

Episodes 5-7 will be available for watching on September 29, 2023.

Episodes 8-9 will have to be awaited till October 6, 2023, when you can watch them.

The much-awaited finale will be dropped on October 13, 2023.

All episodes of the series will be an hour long, so series fans, make sure you plan your days accordingly!

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Who are the hosts?

The anticipated show is hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Where is it shot?

Season 5 of ‘Love Is Blind’ has been shot in Texas with the finale being filmed in Houston.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Cast

The singles participating in Season 5 of the show include people from diverse backgrounds such as a minister, ICU nurse, scientist, firefighter, amongst others.

A complete list of the contestants can be found on Netflix's website.