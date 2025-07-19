Loved Su from So’s Danks Anthem? Watch these films that also credit Raj B Shetty as writer

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s next, Su from So, is a film that he says he’s only served in the capacity of producer and lyricist. The song that he wrote, Danks Anthem, is already a roaring hit and even though Raj says he’s not acted in the film written and directed by JP Thuminad, there is widespread speculation that he’s one of the surprise elements of Su from So. The film, a horror comedy set in a quaint Mangaluru village, will be in theatres on July 25, 2025. Raj B Shetty has produced JP Thuminad's directorial debut, Su From So

Raj is quite the prolific writer, having written each of his three directorial ventures so far. He also occasionally collaborates with other filmmakers as a writer. Here’s a look at films that benefited from the magic of Raj B Shetty’s pen.

Celebrating Raj B Shetty the writer

Ondu Motteya Kathe

This was Raj B Shetty’s debut as a writer, director and actor in Kannada cinema. The comedy follows his character Janardhana, an unmarried Kannada teacher troubled by his fast-receding hairline. Ondu Motteya Kathe is about Janardhana’s journey from being rejected for his bald pate to finding love. The film features music by Midhun Mukundan, who went on to become a Raj B Shetty camp loyalist like Praveen Shriyan, the cinematographer.

Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale Kaasaragodu, Kodugé: Raamanna Rai (Streaming on OTTplay Premium)

This socio-political comedy written and directed by Rishab Shetty, about a Kannada-medium school in the Karnataka-Kerala border town facing closure and the efforts by a bunch of its students to prevent that, had won a National Award for Best Children’s Film in 2019. Raj B Shetty is credited as one of the writers along with Rishab, as also Abhijit Mahesh, who made his directorial debut with 2024’s comedy Bachelor Party. Raj wrote dialogues for the film.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Streaming on OTTplay Premium)

Raj’s second directorial venture was the neo-noir gangster film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana in which he and Rishab played the leads. Raj wrote the film about the rise and fall of two criminals in Mangaluru – Hari and Shiva – with their downfall orchestrated by a cop Brahmaiya (Gopalkrishna Deshpande), posted to the coastal town. Music by Midhun and cinematography by Praveen were, yet again, two major pillars of the film.

777 Charlie (Streaming on OTTplay Premium)

The Rakshit Shetty led film was written and directed by debutant Kiranraj K, who spent over 6 years on his dream project. The story of the transformational journey in the lives of a lonely factory worker Dharma (Rakshit) and a dog called Charlie, is at the centre of this tale. Raj had a minor role in the film as a veterinarian, and joined Kiranraj and Abhijit on the dialogues. 777 Charlie was adjudged Best Feature Film in Kannada at the National Film Awards.