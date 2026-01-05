Search
Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi dies at 62; his brother Major Ravi confirms

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 09:13 am IST

Actor and noted production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away late last night while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment. 

Malayalam actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi died at the age of 62 on Sunday night. The actor breathed his last at around 11:40 pm on January 4 while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment. The demise occurred at a private hospital in Kozhikode, his brother and filmmaker Major Ravi confirmed.

Major Ravi's brother Kannan Pattambi dies at 62.

Major Ravi took to Facebook to share the sad news of his brother's demise and wrote in Malayalam, “My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who was a film production controller, passed away at 11:41 PM last night. The funeral will be held at Pattambi's home in Njangattiri today at 4 PM. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, has left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti.”

