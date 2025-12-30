Kamal Haasan offers condolences to Mohanlal after his mother's death, says ‘only you can console yourself’

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s mother, Shanthakumari, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday afternoon. His friend, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen a moving condolence note about how his friends stand by his side in this trying time and writing, ‘only you can console yourself’. Kamal Haasan offered condolences to Mohanlal after his mother's death in Kerala.

Kamal Haasan offers condolences to Mohanlal

Kamal took to his social media to refer to Mohanlal as his brother and write about how much all his friends loved him. He wrote, “Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you.” Earlier in the day, Mohanlal’s friend, actor Mammootty, was also spotted visiting his home to pay last respects to his mother.

Mohanlal’s mother’s death

Mohanlal’s mother, Shanthakumari, died at their residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday afternoon. Family sources told PTI that she died following age-related ailments. She was 90 and was undergoing treatment for several years for various health issues. Mohanlal was reportedly in the city but not at home when she died. The actor’s father, Viswanathan Nair, a senior government official, had passed away years ago.

Videos from outside Mohanlal’s home show film personalities and fans lining up to pay their last respects. The Malayalam superstar has often credited his parents and their influence for his success in the film industry. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those who condoled her demise. Shanthakumari’s last rites are scheduled to take place on December 31.

Mohanlal, his family, and his close aides have yet to post anything about Santhakumari’s death on social media, but condolences for the actor have been pouring in from numerous fans. Santhakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday in Kochi on August 10.