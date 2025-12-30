Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari dies at 90; Mammootty pays last respects

Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday, December 30. She was 90, and the actor was at a shoot at the time of her death. His close friend, actor Mammootty, was spotted visiting the family home to pay his last respects. Mohanlal was shooting when his mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Mohanlal’s mother dies at age 90

Santhakumari died on Tuesday afternoon at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. Originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, she had moved to Thiruvananthapuram years ago following her husband, Viswanathan Nair’s professional career. He served as a law secretary for the Kerala government before his death, according to NDTV.

Cinema Express reported that Santhakumari lived for most of her life in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal brought her to Kochi after she suffered a stroke. As per the report, Santhakumari had been bedridden for the last 10 years due to a stroke, which left her paralysed. She was moved to Ernakulam for treatment at a multispecialty hospital in the city.

Mammootty pays last respects

Mohanlal was shooting in the city at the time of her death and rushed home upon hearing the news, as per the reports. His close friend, Mammootty, was spotted visiting their home soon after to pay his last respects. Mohanlal, his family and his close aides have yet to post anything about Santhakumari’s death on social media.

Santhakumari celebrated her 90th birthday in Kochi on August 10. Mohanlal often spoke about the close relationship he shared with his mother in interviews. She was the first person he met after being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and returning to Kochi. Earlier this year, he also posted a childhood photo with her on Mother’s Day.

Condolences have been pouring in for Mohanlal from fans ever since the news broke. Fans have been pulling out pictures of them together and interviews in which the star credited his mother for his success.