Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav critical after cardiac arrest at Kochi event

Malayalam actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav, 47, remains in critical condition at a Kochi hospital after collapsing in a hotel bathroom on Sunday night (August 24), where he was attending a program. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest. Keshav underwent an angioplasty and has since been on ventilator support in the ICU. Rajesh Keshav, a popular Malayalam actor, is in critical condition after collapsing in a hotel.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared news on social media

The news was shared by filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi on Facebook, where he revealed that Rajesh underwent an angioplasty and has since been on life support with the aid of a ventilator. He wrote, "Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet—except for some slight movements now and then. Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition."

"We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It’s heartbreaking. But we know he will come back—if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy," added the filmmaker.

According to a news report by The Hindu, while his heart function has shown signs of improvement, hospital officials on Wednesday stated that his brain has suffered some impairment. “His condition is still critical. A clearer picture of his recovery will emerge only after the next 72 hours,” medical sources said.

Friends, colleagues, and fans have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support, hoping for his full recovery.

About Rajesh Keshav's career

Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, is a well‑known Malayalam actor and television presenter beloved for his energetic on‑stage presence and deep connection with audiences. He has hosted premier events such as the Filmfare (South), SIIMA, Asianet Film Awards, and Indian Super League, sharing the stage with luminaries like Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Rashmika Mandanna. On the film side, he’s appeared in titles like Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee‑Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018)