Malayalam actor Saranya Sasi dies at 35 after long battle with cancer
- Saranya Sasi died on Monday after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 35 years old.
Malayalam actor Saranya Sasi, who had been battling a brain tumour for the last decade, breathed her last on Monday. As per reports, she was hospitalised due to Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago but eventually recovered and got discharged.
As per a leading daily, Saranya was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to low sodium levels in the blood and pneumonia. She breathed her last on Monday at noon in the hospital.
The report said that Saranya was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Since then, she had undergone 11 surgeries. Ever since her diagnosis, she had been facing a financial crisis. Reportedly, she sought the help of her friends from the industry.
Saranya was a popular TV actor and some of her work includes Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. In fils, she also played supporting roles in Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu.
