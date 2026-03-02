Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram made Instagram account private before being booked for sexual harassment

A case has been registered against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval, Kochi police confirmed to PTI on Monday. The Manjummel Boys director has been accused of sexually harassing a young woman in 2022. Before news broke, the director made his Instagram account private, which many initially believed was due to cyberbullying by actor Dileep's fans. Malayalam director Chidambaram has been booked for sexual harassment by Kochi police.

The case against Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram According to the news agency, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Chidambaram on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman. The incident that allegedly took place in 2022 pertains to him trespassing into the complainant’s apartment and sexually misbehaving with her.

The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The complainant’s statement was recorded before the case was registered.

A notice will now be issued to Chidambaram, asking him to appear for questioning. The filmmaker, who also directed Jan.E.Man, has yet to respond to these allegations.