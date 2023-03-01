Morgan Evans opens up about divorce in new docuseries and song ‘Over for You’

When Morgan Evans released his emotional single "Over for You" in October, fans knew that he was opening up about his personal life. With the release of a five-part docuseries, Evans is taking fans behind the scenes of his life and heartbreak.

The docuseries, directed by Peter John, provides a raw look at Evans' personal life, both backstage and back home where he grew up. The project was in the works for over a year but took on a new meaning when Evans went through a divorce just weeks before filming was set to begin.

Overcoming heartbreak through music

Evans' latest single "Over for You" is a personal and emotional reflection on his divorce from fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini. The song is a testament to the power of music as a healing tool, as Evans shares his deepest emotions with his fans.

In an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, Evans spoke about the therapeutic nature of his music: "Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal."

An inside look at Evans' divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

The docuseries not only provides an intimate look at Evans' personal life but also delves into his high-profile divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. Ballerini released an EP and short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which documented the reasons behind their divorce. In response, Evans released "Over for You," which was criticized by Ballerini for being released before their divorce was finalized.

The docuseries provides a platform for Evans to tell his side of the story and share his personal journey. Despite the criticism from Ballerini, Evans remained gracious and focused on the bigger picture: "All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

Finding hope and moving forward

While Evans' divorce was undoubtedly a challenging experience, he has since found hope and positivity in his life. Since the divorce was finalized in November, Evans has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

The docuseries provides an inside look at Evans' personal journey and how he has overcome heartbreak through his music and his own strength. By sharing his story with his fans, Evans hopes to provide comfort and healing to those going through similar situations.

Morgan Evans' five-part docuseries provides an intimate look at his personal life and the heartbreak he experienced during his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. Through his music and his own strength, Evans has found hope and positivity and hopes to inspire others who may be going through similar situations. By opening up and sharing his story, Evans breaks down barriers and shows that vulnerability and personal writing are relatable and powerful.