MrBeast's ex-girlfriend apparently slammed MrBeast as ‘weirdo’

New allegations have again surfaced against YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, with his ex-girlfriend Maddy Spidell taking to social media to share cryptic messages that have sparked widespread speculation. MrBeast apologizes for past behavior, but backlash continues to grow

The situation first gained traction when Discord leaks intensified the scrutiny on one of MrBeast's close associates, Ava Kris Tyson. The leaked information quickly spread, leading to a broader examination of MrBeast's conduct as well.

MrBeast issued apologies for his past “inappropriate language” in past videos while “trying to be funny”, but these apologies did little to quiet the growing backlash.

Now, Maddy Spidell has added fuel to the fire by posting a series of pointed messages on social media, seemingly directed at her famous ex-boyfriend. In one Instagram story, she urged YouTube to “reevaluate who you’re putting on the trending page.”

ALSO READ| MrBeast's giant reality competition faces safety complaints from initial contestants

Spidell's 'cautionary tale' for young women

Spidell also shared what she described as a “cautionary tale” for young women, once again avoiding specific names: “I don’t want drama, I don’t want anything. I just want to speak up for my 19-year-old self,” she wrote.

“I do not aim to take anyone down, just simply and explicitly tell you that there are scary people out there, people who will hurt you, use you, spit you out, and then tell you it’s your fault.”

Although Spidell did not directly name MrBeast, her posts left little doubt in the minds of her followers. Given the timeline of their relationship, which lasted from 2019 to 2022, many believe that her statements are indeed referring to the YouTuber.

Another post on Twitter, where Spidell appeared to reference her past relationship: “Three years away from that weirdo, my skin is clear, my relationships and friendships are flourishing, I’m frolicking in a field,” she wrote.

ALSO READ| MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson drops bombshell on grooming claims and quits YouTube

“‘She’s so vague,’ ‘She said nothing.’ From the looks of it, I don’t need to. Not putting myself through that sh*t again, but thanks!”

Many started speculating that the “weirdo” she refers to is indeed MrBeast.