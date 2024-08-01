MrBeast's ‘inappropriate language while trying to be funny' addressed as racist, homophobic comments resurface

MrBeast's name is no news to someone who is chronically online. As the most popular individual YouTube creator, he became the first YouTuber to cross the 300 million subscribers mark. Surpassing the Indian music giant T-Series, he became the most-subscribed channel on the platform. However, shortly after that, he was embroiled in controversies. MrBeast Box is Zaxby's latest offering in collaboration with popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka, MrBeast

In the latest news surrounding MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube star has admitted to using “inappropriate language” in the past “while trying to be funny.” His statement provided by his rep to Variety comes in the wake of an old video of him resurfacing online. The said clip catches him making racist and homophobic comments during a livestream broadcast.

MrBeast's rep issues statement about his old racist, homophobic remarks

The YouTuber's spokesperson claimed that Donaldson “acted like many kids” when he was a teenager" as he “used inappropriate language while trying to be funny.”

"Over the years he has repeatedly apologised and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language. After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world,” the statement added.

MrBeast's statement addresses criticism directed at comments he made in a 2017 clip, which YouTuber Rosanna Pansino recently shared on X/Twitter.

Therein, Jimmy is heard reading a comment on his livestream asking about “selling N-word for $400 money.” MrBeast then replies, “The most I would pay is probably 300 [dollars]. Sorry, 400 is just out of my price range for that type of thing.”

Eventually, the YouTube star also interjects a participant, exclaiming a homophobic slur. “Shut the f*ck up, you stupid fa**ot.”

Akin to the previous exchange with a viewer, the video shows a fan constantly using the N-word. MrBeast consequently urged the audience in the chat to stop mentioning it.

Other MrBeast controversies on the rise

That's not the end of his recent controversy circle. The YouTuber's longtime collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, ended her association with the channel after a minor levelled allegations of “grooming" against her.

Beast broke his silence on the matter, writing in an X post that he was "disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. While his co-host denied the allegations, he said he had reached out to an investigator to look into the credibility of the claims.

More than that, the YouTuber also found himself at the focus of “fraud” allegations as a former employee (DogPack404) accused him of “scamming” his audience by enticing them with “illegal lotteries” and other hollow promises in his videos.

Conversely, a current MrBeast employee (@chucky on X) addressed the allegations, saying they fired DogPack404 due to their “erratic behaviour.” In a lengthy social media post, they also debunked the negative assertions.