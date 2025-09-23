National Awards: Fans can't get enough of how ‘Lalettan’ Mohanlal was introduced while receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam star Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards held in Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, fondly introduced the star by his moniker ‘Lalettan’. Fans began circulating the video online, happy with the way their favourite star was introduced. (Also Read: Follow National Film Awards live updates here) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards on Tuesday. (PTI)

Mohanlal smiles as he’s called Lalettan

Introducing Mohanlal at the awards ceremony, Sanjay said, “This evening belongs to legends and also to firsts. Padma Bhushan Shri Mohanlal ji is honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For more than four decades, he has been many men onscreen. Soldier, poet, neighbour, king. And yet in the hearts of millions, he has always remained Lalettan. He shows us that cinema is not just performance, it’s also humility and service.

Fans say Mohanlal made Malayalis proud

Mohanlal, who went to the ceremony with his wife Suchitra, smiled while being called Lalettan, the moniker his fans have for him. For the unversed, Lalettan is a combination of ‘Lal’ from his name and the Malayali word ‘ettan’, which means elder brother. Fans were thrilled with the way the star was introduced. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “#Mohanlal's introduction at the National Awards Ceremony. The Epitome Of Indian Cinema.”

Another wrote, “During the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, @MIB_India Secretary Sanjay Jaju affectionately addresses esteemed actor #Mohanlal as ‘#Lalettan’! Pride Moment For All Malayalis Across The World.” Numerous others also re-shared the clip of Sanjay introducing Mohanlal with his moniker at the ceremony, simply with heart emojis or #Lalettan.

About Mohanlal

Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films in his long and illustrious career, which began in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist.

He is not just the man who scored two ₹200 crore films for Malayalam cinema this year with L2 Empuraan and Thudarum; he has also won five National Film Awards in the past for acting and producing. Last seen in Hridayapoorvam, he will soon star in Drishyam 3, Patriot, Vrusshabha, Bha Bha Bha and Ram.