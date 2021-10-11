Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta hint they might already be married: ‘Do people know if baby's out of wedlock?’

Actors-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta have hinted that might already be married. The couple recently became parents to son Yishaan.

Ringing Yash's birthday at midnight, Nusrat shared a picture of a cake with ‘husband’ and ‘father’ written on it. She also shared a picture with Yash on her Instagram Stories. Nusrat shared a picture of a cake at midnight. Nusrat wished Yash on his birthday with a midnight treat.

In an interview with a leading daily, Nusrat and Yash were asked if they had to face ‘negative reactions’ as their child was born ‘out of wedlock’. Nusrat said that it might not even be the case.

“Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true,” Nusrat said. When asked if this means that they are actually married, she replied, “Like Yash said, we won’t hold placards and declare everything. Let that ambiguity stay.”

About their current status, Nusrat said, “We are in a happy space. We have crossed a major hurdle of our lives. Having a baby without knowing each other for too long — just out of love — is a brave thing to do. I’m glad we have made it.”

Nusrat and Yash's son Yishaan was born in August. The actor did not officially reveal her pregnancy but her pictures with a baby bump surfaced online, confirming the same.

At a recent event, Nusrat was asked about sharing pictures of her son. "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment,” she had said.

Nusrat, also dodged a question about her 'better half’. She told NDTV, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Nusrat was earlier caught in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. They tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but are separated now. She said later that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws.