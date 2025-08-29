OKCK Twitter reviews: Fahadh Faasil's Onam release gets mixed reactions, viewers say second half gets tedious

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir: Fahadh Faasil's new film arrived with a lot of expectations. Releasing during Onam, the film faces a clash with two other big releases—Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapooravam and Naslen's Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra. Viewers were also excited to see how Fahad fares in a romantic comedy role, and if the reactions are any indication, then the film has received a mixed reaction. Many found the humour convincing, while others thought the second half was too long. Fahadh Faasil stars in Althaf Salim's romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir.

What works

Many viewers like Fahadh in an out-and-out comedy role after a while and praised his comic timing. Lal's performance also got a thumbs up. One said, “Expected a breezy rom-com, but left the theater with aching cheeks from non-stop laughter! Fahadh Faasil & Kalyani Priyadarshan are fantastic, and the supporting cast turns #OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira into a hilarious riot.”

Another viewer reviewed, “The perfect fun ride for the onam season. Another winner for Fahadh Faasil & Kalyani Priyadarshan. Althaf is going to repeat the 2017 Onam season with his fun drama. Lal's character was so hilarious, he simply outshined everyone.”

Second half goes downhill

There were many underwhelming reactions for the film too, with viewers saying that the film is disappointing in the overlong second half. One said, “Didn’t work for me. Don’t know what happened to Althaf’s style of making. Not satisfied as a viewer. Had a promising theme but they didn’t utilised it properly.”

A second viewer added, “Eccentricity gone wrong. Both the writing and artists are struggling high time to get the pitch right, making it unbearable at many places. Only Lal gets it right while FaFa is the worst of the lot. Kalyani disappears in 2nd half. Althafs 2nd outing is all over the place.”

Another said, “Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is the worst movie of the year, arguably Fahadh’s worst outing. Poor screenplay, uninteresting story, bad acting all around. Couple of laughs early in the first half but it then goes downhill.”

OKCK is produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions. Justin Varghese has composed the film's music. This is Fahad's second release after Maareesan.