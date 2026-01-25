Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik honoured with Padma Bhushan; R Madhavan gets Padma Shri

Mammootty (actor): Widely considered one of the best actors in India, Mammootty works predominantly in Malayalam-language films. He won the Padma Shri in 1998, and has won three National Awards for Best Actor.

Alka Yagnik (singer): The Indian playback singer has given her voice to songs like ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, Chura Ke Dil Mera', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se', 'Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai', 'Baazigar O Baazigar', and ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’ to name a few. She has won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer twice.

Dharmendra (posthumously): The veteran actor is considered a Bollywood icon. He died on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. His final screen appearance was in Ikkis.

The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 has been announced! 131 Padma awards have been named for the year 2026, and the list includes 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Check out which names from the Indian film fraternity have been recognised for their contributions. (Also read: Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously )

Piyush Pandey (advertising professional, posthumously): Widely regarded as the creative visionary who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, Piyush Pandey transformed ads from English-speaking showcases into stories rooted in the country’s everyday life and emotion. He died last year in October.

Padma Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi (actor): The veteran actor has been active in theatre for more than six decades now. He has starred in films like Ishaqzaade, Mulk and Hotel Salvation.

R Madhavan (actor): Last seen in Dhurandhar, Ranganathan Madhavan has been acting for over two decades. Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Shaitan, Run, Anbe Sivam and Aaytha Ezhuthu are some of his notable films.

Prosenjit Chatterjee (actor): A prominent star in the Bengali film industry, Prosenjit Chatterjee has worked in over 300 films in a career that spans across three decades. Some of his notable films include Utsab, Chokher Bali, Autograph, Dosar, Moner Manush and Shesh Pata.

Satish Shah (actor, posthumously): Satish Shah was best known for his comic roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and series like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He died on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications.