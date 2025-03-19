Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor reacts to backlash over his polygamy remark: ‘Main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon’

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently faced backlash on the internet after his comment on polygamy surfaced online. Now, during his show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, the actor has clarified his remarks and revealed that he and his wife, Ayeza, laughed at the internet's reaction to his comment. Danish Taimoor reacts to facing backlash for his remarks on polygamy.

Danish Taimoor addresses criticism over his recent comments

During one of the episodes of Mehfil-e-Ramzan, Danish hosted his wife, Ayeza Khan, as a guest. During their conversation, his remark, "I am allowed to have four marriages," made in front of his wife, sparked criticism online. In a recent episode, the actor addressed the controversy, saying, "Main aur Ayeza hum comments padh kar hass rahe the" (Ayeza and I were reading the comments and laughing).

He further added that he still stands by his stance, stating, "Jaisa ki maine kaha tha ki mujhe 4 shaadiyon ki ijaazat hai, lekin main kar nahi raha kyunki filhaal mujhe pyaar hai apni biwi se. Aur main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon" (As I had said, I am allowed to marry four times, but I am not doing so because, right now, I love my wife. And I still stand by it.)

Reacting to criticism over his statement, "Filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hoon" (For now, I want to spend my life with her), Danish defended himself, saying, "Maine kaha tha filhaal, kyunki mujhe nahi pata ki main yahaan se nikal kar zinda rahunga ya nahi. Main ek second ke baad mar gaya toh? Yeh jo lafz hai na ‘hamesha’, hamesha koi nahi reh sakta" (I said 'for now' because I don’t know if I will step out of here and still be alive. What if I die in the next second? The word ‘forever’—nothing lasts forever.)

The actor criticised the internet for judging him, saying, "Gossip karna galat baat hai. Kaise logon ko judge kar sakte hain? Aapke dil ki baat, aap ya Allah jaanta hai" (Gossiping is wrong. How can people judge others? Only you and Allah know what’s in your heart.)

What Danish Taimoor said

"Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hoon." (I have permission to have four marriages; the fact that I am not doing so is a different matter. But Allah has given me this permission, and no one can take it away from me. However, out of love and respect for Ayeza, I want to spend my life with only her for now). His comments had internet calling him "toxic," with many sympathising with Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza and Danish are two well-known faces in the Pakistani television industry. The couple first met on a social networking site and tied the knot in 2014 after dating for eight years. They welcomed their daughter in 2015 and a son in 2017.