‘It was photoshopped’, Paris Hilton reveals the truth behind the 'Stop being poor' shirt

The image of Paris Hilton donning a shirt with the audacious statement "Stop Being Poor" has been a cultural reference for years. It seemed to encapsulate the extravagant and opulent spirit of the early 2000s, with Hilton, the epitome of a wealthy heiress and socialite, seemingly telling the world to leave poverty behind. But as it turns out, the infamous fashion moment never actually happened. Paris Hilton attends the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In a recent Instagram Reels video, Hilton took it upon herself to debunk the myth surrounding the viral image. With her signature flair, complete with a crown emoji, she captioned the video, "Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth. 🙅🏼♀️😹 Don't believe everything you read. 😏 #Iconic 👑" In the clip, Hilton sets the record straight, stating, "I never wore that shirt. This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks this is real." She then proceeds to reveal a genuine picture of herself and her sister Nicky, where the shirt actually reads, "Stop Being Desperate." It turns out that the design was part of Nicky's clothing line, Chick, launched back in 2005.

Hilton's revelation comes amidst her efforts to reclaim her public image in recent months. In September 2020, she courageously released the raw documentary "This Is Paris," shedding light on the abuse she endured during her time at a boarding school for troubled teens. The documentary delves into the issues of behavior and mental health that have shaped her life. Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hilton is taking back control over the media narratives surrounding her.

In late April, Ratajkowski made headlines by listing an NFT (non-fungible token) version of a photograph of herself at Christie's auction house. The photograph had previously been appropriated and sold by artist Richard Prince for a staggering $90,000. Ratajkowski's move was a symbolic act of reclaiming her own image and giving a voice to a situation in which she had previously lacked control.

On a lighter note, if you were one of the many who believed the "Stop Being Poor" shirt was real, don't be too hard on yourself. Given Hilton's history of wearing bold and brazen statements on her clothing, it was entirely believable. Who could forget her iconic pink shirt with "That's Hot" emblazoned on the front and "You're Not" on the back? Hilton has always been synonymous with extreme fashion choices of the 2000s, from midriff-baring outfits to slinky ensembles. And let's not forget her enduring love for Juicy tracksuits, a look that remains unquestionably iconic.

While the "Stop Being Poor" shirt may have been a fabrication, it serves as a reminder of the influence and impact of viral moments in shaping public perception. Hilton's revelation showcases the power of celebrities to challenge and correct false narratives, as they take control of their own stories in an era defined by media scrutiny and manipulation.