Pawan Singh's second wife says he has been avoiding her for months, threatens self-harm amid Anjali Raghav controversy

Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh landed in controversy after a video of him touching actor Anjali Raghav, seemingly without her consent, surfaced on the internet. Amid huge backlash over this, Pawan's second wife, Jyoti Singh, has made a shocking post on her Instagram account where she accused him of neglecting her for months and threatened ‘self-immolation’. Pawan Singh's second wife Jyoti Singh penned an emotional note on Instagram.

What Jyoti Singh said

Jyoti shared a picture of Pawan putting the vermillion on her head, and wrote a long note in Hindi in the caption. It roughly translates to, “I have been trying to get in touch with my respected husband Pawan Singh to talk about personal as well as political matters for months but you have not found it right to respond to my calls or messages. When I went to meet you during Chhath Puja at Lucknow, but you did not meet me that time.”

‘You have given me no other choice than to self-immolate’

She continued, “What grave offence have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today, my parents' names have been disrespected. If I am not deserving of you, then you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections. Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents.”

She went on to add, “I have always done my duty as a wife, and now it is your turn to do the same as a husband. I am making this request to you that if you consider me to be undeserving, or do not consider me your wife, then… if there is any iota of humanity left in you, come and stand beside me, and that will mean a lot to me. You have forgiven many people who have gone against you, and I am your family. With whom should I share my frustrations? When my own family has not tried to understand me?”

“So this is my final plea to you at the end of 7 years of struggle. Nowadays, I have begun to hate my life. Come and talk to me, respond to my calls and messages, try to understand my pain for once,” she concluded.

Pawan Singh's controversies

Pawan has not made any statement on Jyoti's accusations. He shared a cryptic note on his Instagram account stating that no one else can understand the pain a person goes through except the person themselves. Pawan married Jyoti in 2018. He was previously married to Neelam Singh. They were married in 2014, but Neelam passed away in 2015, less than a year after their marriage.

Earlier this week, Pawan courted controversy after the video of him touching co-star Anjali Raghav's waist surfaced. The actor received widespread criticism for touching Anjali, who seemed to be taken aback by his actions. In a video message, Anjali lashed out at the actor for touching her waist without consent and said that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Pawan Singh is a popular Bhojpuri singer. He is known for movies such as Pratigya, Satya and Har Har Gange. He is also known as “Power Star” in the Bhojpuri film industry. His song ‘Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipstick’ became a chartbuster upon release in 2008. He entered politics in 2014 when he was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by party general secretary Arun Singh.