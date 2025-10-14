Private chef asked Dulquer Salmaan if he's ‘following her’ after bumping into him twice: ‘Like reliving OK Kanmani’

Private chef Samaira Kavatkar recently took to Instagram to detail how she bumped into actor Dulquer Salmaan, not once, but twice, during a trip to Singapore. Detailing that it felt like something out of Mani Ratnam’s 2015 film O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani/OK Bangaram), the chef even revealed that she jokingly asked Dulquer if he was ‘following her’. Dulquer Salmaan's fan seemed impressed by his friendly nature after bumping into him in Singapore.

Private chef details bumping into Dulquer Salmaan

The chef wrote on Instagram that while she was travelling to Singapore for her birthday, she happened to bump into Dulquer. “Bumped into a Indian Cinema #superstar in the underpass on my current #birthdaytravel in Singapore—my instant reaction? ‘Hello, I know you!’ You are…..His reply ‘Yes, I am he.’” she wrote.

She then stated that they clicked a picture at the underpass and went their separate ways, only to meet each other at a self-serve frozen yoghurt shop two and a half hours later. “He waved and smiled at me-what a gentleman!” she wrote, adding, “and me being me, instead of acting like a proper lady, I blurted out, ‘Are you following me?’ What are the odds? It was like reliving the scene from the Classic “O Kadhal Kanmani” movie in real life.”

She ended the note by telling Dulquer that it was nice to see him, adding that she’s ‘so silly’ that she forgot to ask for his number. “And if you or any of your friends need a #privatechef I'm sure you will keep me in mind. Clearly, my GPS is set to ‘celebrity sighting’ mode on my trip and my communication filter is probably always set to ‘permanently off’. Jokes apart #thankyou for your kindness and the laughs. Please say Hi to all your #fans here,” she wrote.

Recent work

Dulquer was last seen in the 2024 film Lucky Baskhar, and he made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, which he also produced, as well as an extended cameo in the Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. He will soon star in the Telugu films Kaantha and Aakasamlo Oka Tara, as well as the Malayalam film I’m Game.