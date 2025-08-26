Priyadarshan thinks this Malayalam actor at 25 is the ‘second coming’ of Kamal Haasan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently attended the trailer launch of his daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan’s upcoming Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. At the event, the director drew parallels between a young Malayalam actor and the Tamil star Kamal Haasan, calling him his ‘second coming’. Actor Kamal Haasan feels irreplacable but Priyadarshan thinks there's one Malayalam actor who can take over from him. (PTI)

Priyadarshan thinks this actor is ‘second coming’ of Kamal Haasan

At the event, Priyadarshan had nothing but praise for 25-year-old Malayalam actor Naslen K Gafoor, who is Kalyani’s co-star in Lokah. Referring to Kamal’s 1974 Malayalam film Vishnu Vijayam, he said, “Naslen is a favourite actor of mine. When I used to watch films like Vishnu Vijayam, I noticed the unique charm of Kamal Haasan as an actor. He exuded innocence while also conveying a cheeky confidence. Naslen feels like the second coming of that.” Naslen was visibly moved by the praise, standing up and expressing his gratitude to Priyadarshan.

Who is Naslen?

Naslen was born on 11 June 2000 in Kodungallur, Kerala. He debuted in cinema in 2019 by playing Melvin in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and was praised for his comic timing. After starring in films like Kuruthi, Home and Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, receiving accolades for his performances, Naslen garnered fame when he starred in the 2024 film Premalu. He played a youngster called Sachin Santhosh in the film. The film performed well not just in Malayalam, but also in Telugu, earning ₹131.18 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossers in Malayalam.

Recent work

After Premalu, Naslen starred in I Am Kathalan and Alappuzha Gymkhana. His next film, Lokah, will be released in theatres on 28 August for Onam. The superhero film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun.

Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Priyadarshan is directing the Hindi film Haiwaan, an adaptation of Oppam. He also has Bhoot Bangla and Hera Pheri 3 lined up.