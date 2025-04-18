Producer accuses Sreenath Bhasi of demanding cannabis during shoot: ‘He won’t be in the right mood’

The Malayalam film industry has been in the limelight for the last few days. Actor Shine Tom Chacko was reportedly caught escaping a Kochi hotel during a drug raid on Wednesday. Kochi city police on Thursday said a notice will be issued to the actor for escaping the scene. Now in a different case, producer Haseeb Malabar has claimed that actor Sreenath Bhasi demanded cannabis during the middle of a shoot. Haseeb is producing Sreenath's upcoming film Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam. (Also read: Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko caught on CCTV fleeing hotel room during drug raid in Kochi, police issues notice. Watch) Sreenath Bhasi has been accused of demanding cannabis on set. (Facebook/Sreenath Bhasi)

What the producer said

Speaking to Matrubhumi, Haseeb said, "One night, not directly to me, but through the boy I had assigned to him, I got a call around 2.45 or 3 am. He said he needed stuff to smoke and asked to get it somehow. I was in Thodupuzha; the shoot location was in Kozhikode. At 3 am, I got a call saying Bhasi was insisting on cannabis. The problem is that he wouldn’t show up at the location the next morning. He won’t be in the right mood unless he gets the substance.”

‘The caravan was being used…’

He went on to add, “Then I learned the stuff was already at the location. The caravan was being used for that purpose. Bhasi wouldn't let anyone else inside the caravan. He’d go in to have a smoke. If police had arrived and caught him on the spot, only then would action have been taken. I thought instead of letting all the money go down the drain, it’s better to somehow get the movie finished. Still, producers who aren’t familiar with his behaviour are chasing after him, asking for dates and even offering advances.”

A few days ago, Sreenath had responded to allegations that he has been named in a drug case involving hybrid cannabis along with Shine Tom Chacko. He is yet to respond to the new allegations.

Sreenath is a well-known actor, singer and RJ from the Malayalam film industry. He debuted in the 2011 film Pranayam. He has starred in numerous films in the last few years, notably in Kumbalangi Nights, Kappela, and Trance. Last year, he had Manjummel Boys.