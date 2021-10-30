Puneeth Rajkumar death: Yash pays last respects, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna in tears

Jr NTR, Yash, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon. His body, wrapped in tricolour, has been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for fans and well-wishers to pay homage.

Pictures and videos being shared online showed Jr NTR fighting back tears and sharing a hug with Shiva Rajkumar. Nandamuri Balakrishna broke down.

Prabhudeva also came to pay tribute. Speaking with ANI, he said, “It is a very sad day. I have no words to explain this loss.”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet also came to pay their last respects. The state government has announced that Puneeth's last rites will be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha. His last rites will be performed once his daughter returns from the US.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister urged fans to maintain peace during Puneeth’s final journey. “My only appeal is, yes, Appu's death has caused us a lot of pain, but it is our duty to send him off peacefully and with utmost respect, so everyone should cooperate. Without getting emotional everyone should behave responsibly. People have cooperated in a good way so far, continuing in the same way will be our true tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Appu,” he said.

Puneeth, the son of late Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, started his career as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 with Appu, and followed it up with several hits such as Arasu, Maurya, Hudugaru and Raajakumara. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released early this year.

(With inputs from PTI)