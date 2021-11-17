Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini writes 'I'm in tears' in emotional post, expresses gratitude to fans of 'Power Star'

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini has written an emotional note remembering her husband and expressed 'heartfelt gratitude' to his fans. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ashwini shared the note without a caption but posted it with a folding hands emoji.

In her first post after her husband's death, Ashwini wrote, "The untimely death of Sri Puneeth Rajkumar has been shocking not only to the family but also to the entire state of Karnataka. It is hard to imagine the extent of pain this loss would have brought on you - the fans who made him the 'Power Star'. Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar."

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike. I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation. He will live on in these good deeds that you do by keeping him as an ideal and also in the zeal that his memory inspires in you. On behalf of our entire family, heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and every individual for your love and support.”

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 of cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru after he experienced chest pain. He was lovingly called Appu. Apart from being an actor, he was also a singer, television presenter and producer.

Puneeth was laid to rest with full state honours at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. The last rites were attended by Ashwini, their daughters Dhrithi and Vanditha, his elder brothers Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar among other family members.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his government will honour Puneeth with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

"State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously," news agency ANI quoted Basavaraj as he addressed a condolence event organised at Bengaluru's Palace Ground.