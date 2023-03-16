Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal injured in knife attack at US gym, now recovering in hospital

Aman Dhaliwal was critically injured in a knife attack while he was working out in a US gym. The actor was held hostage by the unknown assailant inside the gym, while he shouted for some water. In a video being shared on social media, Aman tries to contain the assailant, which is when he gets injured. Later, several men hold down the unknown man, while Aman is seen standing on the side, bloodied from the attack. (Also read: Pollywood actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked in Mansa, injured)

The actor is now recovering in a hospital after his injuries were looked after. Several photos of the actor from the hospital show the extent of his injuries. His head has been bandaged up, and he has deep stab wounds on his neck, chest, shoulder and arm. The actor had undergone several stitches for the cuts.

In the video, the assailant is wearing a blue hoodie. He can be heard saying, "Please, respect us! Give me water. I need water!" The unknown man tries to intimidate Aman by screaming in his face and says to the others, "You want to take advantage of me."

When he shows his face by removing the hoodie from his head, Aman tries to take him down. Other members of the gym also come to help him out. They hold him down and say, "Stop resisting!" Aman is standing barefoot on the side in a green sweatshirt and jogging pants.

According to a TOI report, the accused was handed over to the police after the incident. The attack is said to have taken place around 9.20 am at the Planet Fitness gym in Corona, California.

A former model, Aman is known for his roles in the Hindi films Big Brother (2007) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008) alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. He has also acted in the Punjabi films, Virsa (2010), Ik Kudi Punjab Di (2010) and Ajj De Ranjhe (2012).

He is originally from Mansa, Punjab. In 2015, the actor was assaulted by four unidentified men while returning home from Ludhiana in his car.

